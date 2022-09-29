Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.40.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $216.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $211.66 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

