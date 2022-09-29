North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 1,325 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

