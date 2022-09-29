North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,683 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 61,254 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,527 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 91,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.7 %

FCX opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

