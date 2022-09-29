North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 193.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Roku were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,467,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,481,000 after buying an additional 724,782 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 18.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,549,000 after buying an additional 719,792 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Roku to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $61.11 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.75 and a 1-year high of $350.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.53.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

