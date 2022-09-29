North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Stock Up 6.9 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $34.54 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

