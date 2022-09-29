North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $70,000 Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 64,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after buying an additional 54,207 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Health Investors Stock Up 2.2 %

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

NHI stock opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 12.92. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

