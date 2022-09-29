North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.43.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $92.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

