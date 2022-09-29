North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,900 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SH. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,838,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $98,808,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $36,989,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5,618.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,117,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after buying an additional 2,080,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $24,896,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

SH opened at $16.66 on Thursday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.