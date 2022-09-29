North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 222 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

