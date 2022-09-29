North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 795 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $26.82 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

