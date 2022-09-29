North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes $29,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

