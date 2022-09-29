North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,568 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 49,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 180,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44.

