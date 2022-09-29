North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 194,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168,402 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth about $3,529,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Trading Up 9.8 %

MQ stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MQ. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marqeta to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.