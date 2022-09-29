Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) & Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Northern Lights Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Lights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00

Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 21.32%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Northern Lights Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Lights Acquisition N/A 69.39% 1.65% Crescent Capital BDC 43.62% 8.00% 3.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northern Lights Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Northern Lights Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Lights Acquisition N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC $93.99 million 5.25 $83.63 million $1.51 10.58

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Lights Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of Northern Lights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Northern Lights Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Lights Acquisition

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

