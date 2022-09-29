Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on NTRS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.29.
Northern Trust Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $87.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Northern Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
