Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NTRS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $87.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Northern Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

