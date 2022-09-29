Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 36,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,051,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Novavax to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Novavax Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,586,000 after purchasing an additional 471,322 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,066,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,996,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 448,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

