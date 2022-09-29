Novo Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $224.67 Million (NOVO)

Novo (NOVO) traded up 2,239.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Novo has traded up 19,787.7% against the dollar. Novo has a market capitalization of $224.67 million and $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novo coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004132 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000382 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Novo Profile
Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novo’s official website is novocurrency.com. Novo’s official message board is www.facebook.com/novocurrency.
Buying and Selling Novo
Receive News & Updates for Novo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.