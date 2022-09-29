Numeraire Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.69 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. Numeraire has a market cap of $161.44 million and $5.69 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for $14.77 or 0.00075880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,930,434 coins. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

