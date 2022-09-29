Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after purchasing an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,925 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,038,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

