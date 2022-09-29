NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6 %

NVDA opened at $127.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $122.14 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.