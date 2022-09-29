Nxt (NXT) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.27 Million

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $3.27 million and $26,196.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001164 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $132.13 or 0.00686978 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014090 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000676 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007794 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Nxt Profile
Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,928 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt.
