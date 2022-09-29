OAX (OAX) Trading 148.8% Higher Over Last Week

OAX (OAX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. OAX has a market capitalization of $31.32 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded up 148.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OAX Profile

OAX’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OAX is www.openanx.org.

OAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

