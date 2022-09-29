OBORTECH (OBOT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,480.00

OBORTECH (OBOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, OBORTECH has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One OBORTECH coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OBORTECH has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $16,480.00 worth of OBORTECH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OBORTECH Profile

OBORTECH’s genesis date was February 26th, 2021. OBORTECH’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. OBORTECH’s official Twitter account is @OBORTECHhub and its Facebook page is accessible here. OBORTECH’s official website is www.obortech.io.

Buying and Selling OBORTECH

According to CryptoCompare, “OBORTECH (the Smart Hub) is a digital ecosystem for all actors in the supply chain, in which they can remotely collaborate in a decentralized blockchain network via a single platform. Based on the blockchain-based trusted network established among the Smart Hub participants, the marketplace ecosystem will enable the verification and scoring of stakeholders in the supply chain without the need for third-party credentials. Moreover, the marketplace is a blockchain-based decentralized ecosystem that enables buying, selling and exchanging of services without the need for intermediaries among the users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OBORTECH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OBORTECH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OBORTECH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

