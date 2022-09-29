Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 1,542,076 Shares

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,542,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $89,301,621.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 189,908,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,603,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36.

On Monday, August 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40.

On Thursday, August 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,475,375 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.21 per share, with a total value of $260,511,578.75.

On Friday, July 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,148,281 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $66,646,229.24.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06.

On Monday, July 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,784,389 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760,736.03.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 8,174,228 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,845,546 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $62.18. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after buying an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,225,000 after buying an additional 514,934 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.74.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

