OceanEx Token (OCE) Market Cap Tops $548,337.16

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OceanEx Token has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $548,337.16 and $609.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx.

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

