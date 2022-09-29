OctoFi Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00007590 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $16,523.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OctoFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another.An All-in-One DeFi platform that helps users find top opportunities while rewarding them for being a holder. Revenue earned on platform is 100% returned to eligible holders monthly.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.