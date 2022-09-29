Oddz (ODDZ) Market Cap Tops $1.90 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Oddz’s official website is www.oddz.fi. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oddz

According to CryptoCompare, “Oddz Protocol is an On-Chain Option trading platform that expedites the execution of options contracts, conditional trades, and futures. It allows the creation, maintenance, execution, and settlement of trustless options, conditional tokens, and futures in a fast, secure, and flexible manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

