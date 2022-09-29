Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.28

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $690.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,222.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

