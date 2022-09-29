Offshift Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $72,851.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

