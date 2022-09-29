OG Fan Token Trading Down 5.9% This Week (OG)

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. OG Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OG Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $5.33 or 0.00027461 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004629 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SafePal (SFP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001850 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00045308 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.87 or 0.01631952 BTC.
OG Fan Token Profile
OG Fan Token (OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og.
OG Fan Token Coin Trading
