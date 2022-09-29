OG Fan Token Trading Down 5.9% This Week (OG)

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. OG Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OG Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $5.33 or 0.00027461 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token (OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og.

OG Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

