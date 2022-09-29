Oiler Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (OIL)

Oiler (OIL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Oiler has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Oiler coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges. Oiler has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $25,066.00 worth of Oiler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oiler Profile

Oiler was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Oiler’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Oiler is www.oiler.network. Oiler’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oiler

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’.1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oraclesIn order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use.”

