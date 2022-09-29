Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Barclays lowered shares of Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUFGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Old Mutual Stock Performance

Old Mutual stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Old Mutual has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

About Old Mutual

(Get Rating)

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.