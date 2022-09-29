Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Old Mutual Stock Performance
Old Mutual stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Old Mutual has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.
About Old Mutual
