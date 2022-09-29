Only1 (LIKE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.47 Million

Only1 (LIKE) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 launched on November 4th, 2021. Only1’s total supply is 499,999,407 coins. Only1’s official website is only1.io. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Only1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Only1 is an NFT-powered decentralised social platform built on Solana. It helps creators monetize without third parties via creator staking pools. Its native token and NFTs grant holders unique access to the creators, the ability to govern the platform and rewarded for doing so.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

