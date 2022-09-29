Ontology (ONT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17.78 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001153 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $224.60 million and $17.78 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.99 or 0.06829939 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00088482 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00032433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00065270 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031454 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00018355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001803 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

