Open Platform (OPEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,979.00

Open Platform (OPEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $17,979.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform.”

