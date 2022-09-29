OpenDAO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.63 Million (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,428.20 or 1.00008188 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006636 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064372 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005146 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:SOS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 23,545,908,892,348 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OpenDAO is a digital native community centered around levelling the playing field for both creators and collectors. “SOS is the token of the Metaverse – created by the community, for the community.” The official OpenDAO ticker is “SOS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “OPENDAOSOS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

