OpenOcean (OOE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $589,009.00

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $21.48 million and approximately $589,009.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenOcean’s official website is openocean.finance.

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenOcean is a full aggregation protocol for crypto trading that source liquidity from DeFi and CeFi, and enable cross-chain swaps. Its intelligent routing algorithm is designed to find the best prices from DEXes and CEXes, and split the routes to provide traders with the best prices with low slippage and fast settlement. The function is free to use, OpenOcean users only need to pay the normal blockchain gas fees and exchange fees for the trades.OOE is the governance and utility token of OpenOcean that enables utility for users of the protocol and lets the community participate in governance. Governance token holders are able to shape the future of the protocol by suggesting proposals and voting on protocol parameters, dex aggregations, and future chains for starters.”

