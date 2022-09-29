OpenOcean (OOE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $589,009.00

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $21.48 million and approximately $589,009.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004613 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00045123 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.
- RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $318.15 or 0.01627658 BTC.
- S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00035274 BTC.
OpenOcean Coin Profile
OpenOcean is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenOcean’s official website is openocean.finance.
