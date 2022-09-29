Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.88 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $68.32 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,434.31 or 0.99920732 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057850 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063813 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

