Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.55

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.55 and traded as high as $24.80. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 22,135 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $262.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 24.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orrstown Financial Services

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $62,741.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,531 shares in the company, valued at $654,614.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Orrstown Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 1,414.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 77,622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 530.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,917 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 161.4% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 37,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the period. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.