OST (OST) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

OST (OST) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, OST has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. OST has a total market cap of $360,398.20 and approximately $30,009.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,978.75 or 1.00081034 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00059471 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00064472 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00081251 BTC.

About OST

OST (OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. Discord | Medium “

