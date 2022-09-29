Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy Stock Up 7.1 %

Otonomy stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

Institutional Trading of Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 466,081 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.