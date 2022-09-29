OVR (OVR) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

OVR (OVR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. OVR has a total market capitalization of $65.72 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OVR has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One OVR coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OVR alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OVR Profile

OVR’s launch date was November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 94,705,839 coins. OVR’s official website is www.ovr.ai. The Reddit community for OVR is https://reddit.com/r/OVR_AR_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OVR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OVR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.