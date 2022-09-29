Oxbull.tech Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,867.00 (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Oxbull.tech has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $2,867.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001708 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010983 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00146464 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $350.08 or 0.01817544 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.
Oxbull.tech Coin Profile
Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.
Oxbull.tech Coin Trading
