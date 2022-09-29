Oxen (OXEN) Reaches Market Cap of $12.17 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001044 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $12.17 million and $305,362.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,390.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00023003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00276769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00142805 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.90 or 0.00762764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.88 or 0.00602791 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000865 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 60,094,206 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

