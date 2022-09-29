Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.52 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.25-$10.60 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM stock opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.68. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after buying an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,705,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

