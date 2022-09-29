Oxygen 1-Day Volume Tops $242,226.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $9.84 million and approximately $242,226.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxygen is www.oxygen.org.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxygen is a DeFi prime brokerage service built on Solana and powered by Serum's on-chain infrastructure. Built to support 100s of millions of users, it serves as a permissionless, cheap, and scalable protocol that democratizes borrowing, lending, and trading with leverage and allows users to make the most of their capital.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

