Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 862.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth $52,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,201,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of PTVE opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Pactiv Evergreen to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.