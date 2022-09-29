PAID Network (PAID) 24-Hour Volume Hits $37,812.00

PAID Network (PAID) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $37,812.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users.”

