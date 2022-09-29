Pakcoin Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Pakcoin has a total market capitalization of $277,840.46 and $2,864.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021608 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00277005 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000876 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001269 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002778 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002490 BTC.
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000214 BTC.
Pakcoin Profile
Pakcoin (PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins and its circulating supply is 76,970,324 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io.
Pakcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pakcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pakcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.