Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,699,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,761 in the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $27.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.